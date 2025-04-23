Government offers 200,000 teacher assistant positions for unemployed youth

The basic education department has announced that applications for the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) — Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) Phase V are open.

This opportunity will offer 200,000 unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 34 positions as education assistants and general school assistants in public schools.

“The focus for BEEI Phase V is to provide support to educators to contribute towards improved learning outcomes. To support the 7th Administration Priorities, the initiative will allocate more opportunities towards reading champions to support the improvement of reading and literacy in foundation and intermediate phases,” the department said.

Successful candidates will receive a stipend of R4,000 per month (less than 1% UIF contribution) and R30 for data. Applications opened on April 22 and will close on May 9. Interviews will be conducted between May 19 and 31, and contracts will begin on June 2 and last until November.

Schools have been advised to provide opportunities for disabled youth and women, as well as to prioritise youth in communities where the schools are located.

“In this way, the youth do not have to spend money on transportation between their homes and the schools where they will be employed.”

The departments encouraged youth to apply for the opportunities “so that they are included in these massive job opportunities, which can propel them into even greater opportunities and allow them to develop as professionals”.

How to apply:

Go to the SA Youth mobi website and register on the platform. The site is free and does not require any data. If you have already registered, simply log in using the same details. Once registered, opportunities at the school nearest to the address you have provided will appear, allowing you to submit your application. If no opportunities are visible, you can search for “Education Assistant” or “General Assistant.”

Who can apply:

South African citizens aged between 18-34;

Must have a South African bank account;

Must live within 5km of an urban school or 30km of a farm/rural school; and

The phase is open to youth who have not participated in the program before.

