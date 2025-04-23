Gauteng department of education has launched an internal investigation into allegations of corporal punishment involving the principal at Madisong High School in Hammanskraal, Tshwane.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the investigation comes after some pupils came forward detailing serious claims of physical assault by the principal in February.
“Another learner reported hand pain allegedly sustained after she was punished for missing a holiday catch-up programme.
“The internal investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding these serious allegations,” he said.
Department probes corporal punishment allegations against principal
Image: Mark Andrews
Mabona said the principal will report to the district office pending the outcome of the investigation, while the parents of the affected children were advised to open criminal cases.
“The department runs continuous advocacy campaigns to reinforce the legal prohibition of corporal punishment across all schools. Any educator accused of assault is subjected to a formal disciplinary process. In addition, the department's education support teams are available to provide emotional and psychosocial support to affected learners and their families,” said Mabona.
SowetanLIVE
