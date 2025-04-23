The EFF's Ncedo Kolanisi, speaking outside the court on behalf of Mbolekwa’s family, said: “The findings of the autopsy report were that the bullets hit the back through the torso, so it tells you that Mbolekwa was retreating when he was shot.”
Bail hearing postponed for WSU manager accused of student's murder
Manelisi Mampana formally charged as hundreds brave heavy rain outside court
Image: LULAMILE FENI
A Walter Sisulu University (WSU) campus manager appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Manelisi Mampana, 45, was formally charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after the fatal shooting of student Sisonke Mbolekwa last week.
Mampana, who has been placed on precautionary suspension by WSU, allegedly fired at students protesting against poor living conditions at the university’s Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha.
Two other students, Ntando Gqetywa and Lizwa Ndzumo, were wounded in the incident.
Outside the court, hundreds of students braved heavy rain to demand justice.
Many carried placards calling for Mampana to be denied bail.
The EFF's Ncedo Kolanisi, speaking outside the court on behalf of Mbolekwa’s family, said: “The findings of the autopsy report were that the bullets hit the back through the torso, so it tells you that Mbolekwa was retreating when he was shot.”
The incident sent shockwaves around the country, raising concerns about the use of force on university campuses and prompting calls for reform in protest management.
GOOD party national youth chairperson Kaden Arguile said the situation at WSU underscores the urgent need for institutions to rethink their approach to student protests.
“A decade has passed since the #FeesMustFall movement gripped the nation, yet many institutions still lack clear, compassionate and effective protocols to protect student voices and campus safety. While private security has a role in ensuring safety, they are not law enforcement — nor should they act as such,” he said.
“Universities are not battlegrounds. They are spaces for education, critical thinking and engagement. The absence of open communication between university leadership, student representatives and security personnel is a dangerous gap that must be addressed as a matter of urgency.”
The WSU council has appointed retired Constitutional Court judge Chris Jafta to chair a commission of inquiry. Advocate Bayethe Maswazi will serve as evidence leader, with attorney Zincedile Tiya appointed as the commission’s legal adviser.
The commission, which has been given three months to investigate and submit recommendations, will examine the circumstances of the shooting and whether any individuals, including university staff or service providers, failed in their duty to prevent the violence.
As the university community grapples with grief and anger, Arguile called for leadership and compassion.
“We must learn from the painful lessons of the past. It cannot be protest as usual. Change must be embraced, not resisted, by those in leadership.”
Mbolekwa’s funeral will take place on April 26, with hundreds of people expected to attend to honour the life of the 21-year-old.
Mampana will remain in custody until his next court date.
TimesLIVE
