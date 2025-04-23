News

Another fire breaks out at Tembisa Hospital

By SowetanLIVE - 23 April 2025 - 08:50
Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni
On Wednesday morning, the Gauteng department of health said the City of Ekurhuleni's fire department was attending to “what looks like another fire incident” at the Tembisa Hospital. 

This was after the hospital's accident and emergency unit was hit by flames at the weekend. The cause of that fire is still unknown. 

The department's head of communications, Motaletale Modiba, said the area the fire department attended on Wednesday morning was “adjacent to the accident and emergency unit which burned on Saturday night.” 

Modiba said more details would be shared as the matter was being investigated. 

On Tuesday, the Public Servant's Association (PSA) said the hospital's “deteriorating infrastructure and unsafe working conditions” were a ticking time bomb. 

While no injuries or fatalities were reported on Saturday, the PSA said the incident was a symptom of long-standing infrastructure failures and ignored warnings that have left hospital workers and patients in danger. 

“The PSA has consistently raised concerns about the deteriorating infrastructure and unsafe working conditions at the hospital, warning that the facility was on the brink of collapse,” the association said in a statement.

