Sidambe's workers can use arbitration to recoup unpaid wages – Psira

Regarding Sidambe's failure to honour the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) order to pay his 102 workers their overdue salaries amounting to R860,596 by last month, Malesa said the workers have recourse.
“If the ruling is in favour of the guards, the commissioner will order the company to pay what is due. If the company fails to pay or execute the CCMA order, the guards may take the matter to arbitration and use any other means within the law to recoup what is due to them,” he said.
In a judgment seen by Sowetan, CCMA commissioner Khutso Elias Mpai said Sidambe ignored several attempts at communication via phone and email. He said a read receipt confirmed that an email sent in January and February was received, but no response followed.
In his ruling, Mpai said: “I was satisfied that the respondent was properly notified of the date, place and time of the arbitration hearing; however, for reasons best known to him, he was in default. I decided to proceed with the arbitration hearing in his absence.”
Meanwhile, the Private Security Sector Provident Fund (PSSPF) said it has been struggling to get hold of Sidambe who, for months, allegedly failed to pay over his workers' pension contributions, which run into millions.
The PSSPF told Sowetan that Sidambe's security company, Sakhile Ezweni Group, has not made any payments for more than six years.
“The last payment received was in July 2019 and this has not changed, but the late payment interest has been accumulating. We have made numerous attempts to contact the employer via email, telephone and physical visits but have been unable to reach him,” said the fund administrator.
“The contact details on the internet and our records are all inactive now and the employer has been non-responsive to emails and letters of demand. We have sent him a letter of demand for outstanding contributions and payments. The PSSPF has appointed an attorney for debt collection to recover the outstanding member money. The attorneys are tracing him as they have been unable to reach him as well.”
SowetanLIVE
Sidambe's workers can use arbitration to recoup unpaid wages – Psira
Unpaid provident fund payments run into millions
Image: STOCKSTUDIO44/123RF
The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) said Leeroy Sidambe's workers can use arbitration to recover their unpaid salaries.
Psira's customer relations manager Ali Malesa said it received complaints against Sidambe's company in May last year for underpayment, lack of medical aid and no provident fund contributions.
“The matter was referred to the National Bargaining Council of the Private Security Sector for further investigation,” said Malesa.
FACT BOX
Timeline of a serial defaulter
In 2023, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority listed Leeroy Sidambe’s company, Sakhile Ezweni Group, among the 5,430 worst defaulting firms for not paying workers’ pension contributions to administrators
.In January 2024, the SA Revenue Service demanded that his company pay over R63m in unpaid taxes.
In April 2024, Sidambe’s security guards from Gauteng and Limpopo marched to the Sassa offices in Johannesburg over unpaid bonuses and delays in the payment of salaries.
Again last year, Sidambe’s funders of his security company reportedly wanted to recover more than R300,000, which was allegedly lent to him in November 2023.
Regarding Sidambe's failure to honour the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) order to pay his 102 workers their overdue salaries amounting to R860,596 by last month, Malesa said the workers have recourse.
“If the ruling is in favour of the guards, the commissioner will order the company to pay what is due. If the company fails to pay or execute the CCMA order, the guards may take the matter to arbitration and use any other means within the law to recoup what is due to them,” he said.
In a judgment seen by Sowetan, CCMA commissioner Khutso Elias Mpai said Sidambe ignored several attempts at communication via phone and email. He said a read receipt confirmed that an email sent in January and February was received, but no response followed.
In his ruling, Mpai said: “I was satisfied that the respondent was properly notified of the date, place and time of the arbitration hearing; however, for reasons best known to him, he was in default. I decided to proceed with the arbitration hearing in his absence.”
Meanwhile, the Private Security Sector Provident Fund (PSSPF) said it has been struggling to get hold of Sidambe who, for months, allegedly failed to pay over his workers' pension contributions, which run into millions.
The PSSPF told Sowetan that Sidambe's security company, Sakhile Ezweni Group, has not made any payments for more than six years.
“The last payment received was in July 2019 and this has not changed, but the late payment interest has been accumulating. We have made numerous attempts to contact the employer via email, telephone and physical visits but have been unable to reach him,” said the fund administrator.
“The contact details on the internet and our records are all inactive now and the employer has been non-responsive to emails and letters of demand. We have sent him a letter of demand for outstanding contributions and payments. The PSSPF has appointed an attorney for debt collection to recover the outstanding member money. The attorneys are tracing him as they have been unable to reach him as well.”
SowetanLIVE
Leeroy Sidambe owes R4m in workers' pensions
Leeroy Sidambe shortchanges workers over salaries again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos