Pope Francis hailed for his good heart
Ramaphosa lauds pontiff's 'profound commitment to making the church and world a better place for all of humanity'
Image: Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
The late Pope Francis has been remembered as a spiritual leader who invited the Catholic church to welcome the LGBTQIA+ community, as a champion of refugees and the poor, and for bringing women into senior leadership positions in the church.
Pope Francis, who had not been well for some time, died on Monday, aged 88, after being at the helm of the Catholic church for 12 years. He had taken over from Benedict XVI, who resigned in 2013 due to old age and the physical and mental demands of the papacy.
Father Paul Beukes, the vicar general of the Catholic archdiocese of Johannesburg, said the late pontiff dedicated his life to the poor and those who live their lives on the margins of society by speaking about their plight and acting on it too.
“Pope Francis was quite a happy, joyful man. He was very happy to be of service to the Church and in the world. He was very humble and he cared deeply about the poor and those who live their lives on the margins of society,” said Beukes.
“He introduced small changes in the church that affected a lot of people in and outside the church, like bringing women into senior leadership positions and making sure that the church cares for the poor and not just speaks about it,” he said.
In his tribute to the late pope, President Cyril Ramaphosa – like Beukes – alluded to the way the pontiff treated the poor.
“As the leader of the church and a global figurehead, Pope Francis advanced a world view of inclusion, equality and care for marginalised individuals and groups, as well as responsible and sustainable custody of the natural environment.
“His extraordinary life story and ascendancy to the Holy See unfolded with humility and a profound commitment to making the church and the world a better place for all of humanity,” said Ramaphosa.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said Pope Francis did not shy away from courageous positions, sought peace and tolerance for all, and will be remembered for his progressive leadership of the church, and his compassion for those in need.
In his tribute, SA’s Anglican archbishop Thabo Makgoba reminisced about the time he and his wife Lungi met Francis and said that to him and many people around the globe, his death felt almost like a personal loss.
“Our last meeting with him was particularly special, when he got out of his wheelchair and insisted on walking over to us, then sat down with those of us appointed to greet and engage with him. It was an indescribable experience.
“The poor of the world will be those who will miss him the most as a champion and custodian of their hopes and dreams.
“He was an incredible, prophetic pastor whose vision was a ‘church of the poor for the poor’, to quote one of his favourite sayings.
“For me, as for so many around the globe, his death feels almost like a personal loss. Though he primarily led the world’s Catholics, he also gave leadership to the whole Christian family. We will remember him for his wise counsel, [for] posing deep theological questions, and his encyclical on care for the environment,” Makgoba said.
The Society of Jesus in Southern Africa said it was grateful to God for the 12 years of the pope’s generous ministry.
Father Leonard Chiti, provincial superior of Jesuits in Southern Africa Province, said: “He has invited the church to welcome and accompany the outsider, the prisoner, the LGBTQIA+ community, people of other faiths and none, refugees, and victims of sexual abuse. His vision of a synodal church has taught us to listen to one another, encountering the Lord in the people we meet along the way.”.
