KwaZulu-Natal police arrested four wanted gang members in Cato Manor on Saturday who are allegedly linked to more than 20 murders in crime-ridden Amaoti, north of Durban.
Their arrests, hailed by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, follow a multidisciplinary team operation comprising officers from crime intelligence, Cato Manor crime prevention, Inanda detectives and Durban metro police.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects had allegedly been terrorising the community of Amaoti in Inanda since June 2024.
“Police followed positive intelligence about the suspects who were in hiding at a house in Cato Manor. On arrival police found the four suspects in possession of two firearms, ammunition and suspected stolen property including laptops and cellphones,” he said.
Netshiunda said the suspects have so far been linked to more than 20 allegations of murder and several allegations of attempted murder.
“Investigations are ongoing and a search for more suspects continues.”
The suspects, aged between 21 and 33, will appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Police arrest four alleged gangsters linked to Amaoti reign of terror
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
KwaZulu-Natal police arrested four wanted gang members in Cato Manor on Saturday who are allegedly linked to more than 20 murders in crime-ridden Amaoti, north of Durban.
Their arrests, hailed by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, follow a multidisciplinary team operation comprising officers from crime intelligence, Cato Manor crime prevention, Inanda detectives and Durban metro police.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects had allegedly been terrorising the community of Amaoti in Inanda since June 2024.
“Police followed positive intelligence about the suspects who were in hiding at a house in Cato Manor. On arrival police found the four suspects in possession of two firearms, ammunition and suspected stolen property including laptops and cellphones,” he said.
Netshiunda said the suspects have so far been linked to more than 20 allegations of murder and several allegations of attempted murder.
“Investigations are ongoing and a search for more suspects continues.”
The suspects, aged between 21 and 33, will appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Life in jail for gunman who killed 'Fast Guns' gang leader and son aged 11
Orange Farm gripped by fear as three young people die in gang violence
Fears of all-out gang war after ‘bloody’ weekend in Elsies River
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos