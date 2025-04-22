News

Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident

A 20-year-old university student filed an assault charge against the anchor

By TimesLIVE - 22 April 2025 - 20:57
Newzroom Afrika has suspended anchor Aldrin Sampear.
Newzroom Afrika has suspended anchor Aldrin Sampear.
Image: X profile photo

Newzroom Afrika announced on Tuesday that Aldrin Sampear would take a break from his broadcast duties with immediate effect, pending an internal review of a road rage incident last week. 

SowetanLIVE's sister publication, TimesLIVE reported that a 20-year-old university student filed an assault charge against Sampear after the incident in which he allegedly struck the rear right side of her car on purpose. 

A video of the incident, which allegedly happened on Jan Smuts Avenue in Randburg, has since gone viral. 

In the video footage, Sampear is seen confronting the woman, accusing her of giving him the middle finger, while she accuses him of physically hitting her

In a statement, the broadcaster said, “Newzroom Afrika takes the allegations very seriously and we will work swiftly to address the concerns raised.” 

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Newzroom Afrika anchor faces assault charge after road rage incident

A 20-year-old university student has filed an assault charge against Newzroom Afrika anchor Aldrin Sampear after a road rage incident in which he ...
News
4 days ago

R5k bail for man who shot motorist four times in Sandton 'road rage incident'

Yusuf Mohammed was arrested earlier this week after an altercation with private banking analyst Koketso Komane on Sandton Drive last Friday.
News
4 months ago

Racing drivers, speeding bus and 'road rage incident' lead to deaths and injuries in KZN

The drivers of a VW Golf and a Toyota Tazz were racing each other, leading to a head-on collision that killed three people on the R61 near Wild Coast ...
News
4 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
Baked beans and mayo - a salad?