Leeroy Sidambe shortchanges workers over salaries again
Saftu calls for action against tycoon boasting Sassa contracts
Businessman and socialite Leeroy Sidambe, who is known for flaunting his lavish lifestyle, has paid some of his employees as little as R13 for their March salaries.
Sidambe has also failed to honour a ruling by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), which ordered him to pay R860,596 to his 102 security guards after he failed to pay their salaries in July last year. His employees said he missed the March 31 deadline to pay them. ..
