Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder trial
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The Pretoria high court has granted more time to one of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to prepare his defence.
On Tuesday, advocate Charles Mnisi, who represents Mthobisi Mncube and has taken over the defence of Muzikawkhulelwa Sibiya, asked the court to grant him a further postponement as he needs more time to prepare for Sibiya's defence.
Mnisi recently took over Sibiya's defence after the death of his former attorney Thulani Mngomezulu.
After Mngomezulu's death, Legal Aid approached Mnisi requesting he assume responsibility for Sibiya’s defence as well. He came on record as Sibiya’s attorney on January 8.
Mnisi told the court he has not yet completed reviewing the case record, which comprises about 40,000 pages. He said the volume of material has proven to be more extensive than he anticipated.
Last week, Mnisi admitted to the court he had underestimated the workload when he previously committed to being ready to proceed by April 14. He had believed the time between February 10 and April would be sufficient but has since realised he needs more time to adequately prepare Sibiya’s defence.
