A new suspect arrested in connection with an alleged courthouse hit on a former taxi owner appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Abubaker Adams, 24, appeared in the dock in the same court building in Cape Town where Dingalomoya Chintso, 50, was shot dead on April 5.
The brazen shooting of Chintso — at the time facing charges of murder and the illegal possession of a firearm — caused an outcry over apparent lax security at the court.
The court heard on Tuesday Adams and a third suspect, still at large, were the alleged shooters. Adams was arrested on Saturday by serious violent crimes detectives on a charge of murder, according to police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
Adams indicated he would apply for a legal aid representative but may need to get a Judicare practitioner (private legal practitioner contracted by legal aid) due to the shooting having happened in the same court building.
The first suspect Shireen Matthews, 35, appeared in court on April 14 and is alleged to be the mastermind behind Chintso's killing.
The state alleges Matthews conspired with the Junky Funky Kidz gang and recruited members to execute the victim.
There was heavy security in court with at least 13 members of SAPS and two city law enforcement officials.
The accused are expected to return to the dock on Wednesday for bail information and legal representation.
Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku described the shooting as a tragic loss that “sent shock waves through the transport sector and the Nyanga community”.
Alleged Wynberg court shooter in the dock
Brazen 'hit' raised red alarm over court security protocols
Image: Kim Swartz
