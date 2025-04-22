'Abuse' survivors slate Mashatile for visiting KwaSizabantu Mission

These included confirmed rape cases, absence of child protection measures and allegations of estate manipulation. Though not all claims were proven, the commission noted the enduring trauma shared by former members, signalling the mission’s practices may have inflicted deep, long-term harm.
To Erika Bornma, an outspoken former member of the mission, Mashatile’s visit shows that the government “doesn’t give a damn about the survivors of abuse in that place”.
“Mashatile’s visit lends legitimacy to this place, and second, the ANC is overlooking a horrible history of [the mission] colluding with the apartheid government and actively campaigning against it [the ANC].
“What is it gaining from its association with this cult? I know the ANC needs votes in KZN, but to go places like this to get those votes is despicable.”
Commenting on Mashatile’s visit, political analyst Sandile Swana warned that politicians and political parties’ association with controversial churches and individuals is problematic.
“We must also be aware that these churches are finding themselves in the cross-currents of the justice system; the [pastor Tim] Omotosos, [pastor] Mboros and KwaSizabantu.”
Mashatile’s acting spokesperson, Keith Khoza, told Sowetan that the deputy president was visiting the mission on a fellowship and was unaware of the CRL investigation findings of 2023.
“Ours is not to judge churches. If there is solid evidence of wrongdoing by a church, the DP [deputy president] would not have visited. The case of KSB is still an allegation; nothing has been put on the table,” Khoza said.
KwaSizabantu had not responded to the Sowetan’s request for comment by the time of publication.
“Imagine having salt poured into an open wound.”
This is how one survivor of the KwaSizabantu (KSB) Mission’s alleged abuse of former members says she felt watching deputy president Paul Mashatile visit the mission in KwaZulu-Natal on Easter Sunday.
Celimpilo Malinga is one of the former members of the church who said they were distressed at seeing Mashatile lend legitimacy to the institution they say harmed them.
They said his tribute to the mission’s late founder, Erlo Stegen, complete with a wreath-laying ceremony and promises of partnership on farming projects, has deepened painful scars for many who suffered years of alleged abuse at the mission.
For Malinga, the ANC endorsing the mission, is like “someone pouring salt into an open wound”.
“The mission is a government unto itself and the ANC [is a] government unto itself. [They] don’t care about the citizens.
“Their [the church’s] interests are what they can get out of its free labour. [It’s] the same with ANC ... It is going to use victims of apartheid for votes and discard them when it has achieved its own goals.”
A CRL Rights Commission investigation into KwaSizabantu Mission in 2023, triggered by complaints of abuse spanning four decades, uncovered that while some practices, such as virginity testing, corporal punishment, and religious doctrines, fell within the scope of cultural and religious freedom, others raised serious red flags.
