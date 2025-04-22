85-year-old man charged with murder after son, 56, is shot

Police in Bainsvlei near Bloemfontein have changed the attempted murder charge of an 85-year-old man to murder after his 56-year-old son succumbed to injuries while in hospital.

The victim was admitted to hospital on Saturday after he was shot in the neck, allegedly by his father, while at a house on Midhurst Avenue.

Gert Bruhns was arrested shortly after the incident while attempting to flee. Police recovered a loaded firearm with additional ammunition during the arrest, which took place near the N1 highway.

“He appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court today facing a charge of murder and his case was postponed to April 29,” police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said.

TimesLIVE