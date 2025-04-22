85-year-old man charged with murder after son, 56, is shot
Suspect was arrested shortly after the incident while attempting to flee
Police in Bainsvlei near Bloemfontein have changed the attempted murder charge of an 85-year-old man to murder after his 56-year-old son succumbed to injuries while in hospital.
The victim was admitted to hospital on Saturday after he was shot in the neck, allegedly by his father, while at a house on Midhurst Avenue.
Gert Bruhns was arrested shortly after the incident while attempting to flee. Police recovered a loaded firearm with additional ammunition during the arrest, which took place near the N1 highway.
“He appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court today facing a charge of murder and his case was postponed to April 29,” police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said.
TimesLIVE