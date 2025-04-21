News

Second suspect arrested for murder of taxi driver in Gqeberha

By Kim Swartz - 21 April 2025 - 10:25
Police recovered a firearm and one live round of ammunition from the suspect.
Police recovered a firearm and one live round of ammunition from the suspect.
Image: SAPS

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting three weeks ago of a taxi driver at a rank in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. 

Ansley Agulhas, 44, was shot at a taxi rank next to Brister house in Central. He was standing near his vehicle when two unknown men approached with their faces covered. 

The one suspect wearing a black hoodie took out a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim before they fled down a side street towards Strand Street on foot,” said police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg. 

“The team of detectives received information of a second suspect involved in the murder of Agulhas [and] immediately with the assistance of the national head office task team the information was operationalised.  

“The team tactically entered the residential premises in Kenton-on-Sea where the suspect was hiding out. The suspect was apprehended, and the members also recovered a firearm with one live round of ammunition in possession of the suspect.” 

The second suspect, 42, was arrested on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition. 

“The suspect will appear in the Kenton-on-Sea magistrate's court on Tuesday April 22 and thereafter he will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on charges of murder during the week,” said Janse van Rensburg. 

TimesLIVE

Cops probe fatal shooting of taxi industry leader Mongi Titi in Nyanga

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association secretary Mongi Titi at the Nyanga taxi rank in Cape Town.
News
4 days ago

Security guards clash with WSU students on Mthatha campus

Eastern Cape Sasco co-ordinator Vuyo Tologu shared videos of guards entering the KTC residence and students being pulled out of the building.
News
4 days ago

Suspect arrested for drive-through shooting of pregnant KFC employee

Gqeberha police have arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly shot a pregnant KFC employee in Zwide two weeks ago.
News
2 months ago

Mass shooting in Gqeberha: Five fatalities

The victims had multiple gunshot wounds.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Baked beans and mayo - a salad?
Home Affairs deploys new tech at border for Easter Weekend