A fire broke out at Tembisa Hospital's accident and emergency unit on Saturday.
The Gauteng department of health said all patients in the emergency unit had been “safely evacuated to a safer area in the hospital."
Motalatale Modiba, the department's head of communications, said firefighters and Gauteng emergency services were at the scene.
“We will share an update once we've collected more information," said Modiba.
Tembisa Hospital’s emergency unit hit by fire
Patients safe after evacuation
