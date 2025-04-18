News

Bianca Coster opens up about financial loss of Chris Excel using her picture

19 April 2025 - 10:04
Bianca Coster, a digital content creator, broke her silence about being impersonated by Chris Excel.
Bianca Coster, a digital content creator, broke her silence about being impersonated by Chris Excel.
Image: Bianca Coster/Instagram

Social media content creator and actress Bianca Coster has again spoken about the implications of her face being used by the controversial X account Chris Excel.

The X account, which has 3.3-million followers, uses Coster's pictures to impersonate her while making derogatory remarks about people.

In a TikTok video, Coster said that besides the backlash she has faced, there has been a financial knock to her career.

“I used to work with phenomenal brands like Vaseline, MTN and Darling Hair. I was doing television adverts; I had a lot going on for me before Chris Excel used my picture, and after he used that picture, things just started declining,” she said.

“Why couldn't he use another picture? Why should I constantly shift and change my life to accommodate this Chris Excel person? He could have used any other picture. He could have used a picture of a plant, but he decided to use my picture, knowing the implications of that. If he thought this was just innocent, he could have used his picture. But he knows the backlash that would come with the things he says and the stuff he does, so he decided to use my picture. Now I am receiving all that backlash.”

had a lot going on for me before Chris Excel used my picture, and after he used that picture, things just started declining
Bianca Coster

She explained how she constantly has to explain herself to brands and people who recognise her face in public.

“This thing is after me. It's hovering over me. I can't get away from it, and still you guys come on my comments, insult me, and call me all sorts of names as if I deserve this. I don't know what I did. All I ask is for my picture to please not be used, respectfully and gracefully.”

While others assume that her familiar face has brought more opportunities for her, she said she does not benefit from it; instead, she has lost a lot.

“There's no benefit to him using my picture. He's actually tarnished my image, and it's harder for me.”

In an interview with eNCA, legal expert Ulrich Roux said Coster could get a court order to stop Chris Excel from using her pictures.

“This is a form of cyberbullying; it is an infringement of the Cyber Crimes Act, and it’s also a form of harassment. She is well within her rights to obtain interdictory relief against both X and Chris Excel. While that is easier said than done, as the identity of Chris Excel is unknown, one can obtain specialists or forensic specialists to obtain the IP addresses and locations from where he runs the account. Once that is done, one can obtain interdictory relief in the high court.”

Bianca Coster cyberbullied for years, frustrated by imposters

Influencer and model Bianca Coster has been a victim of cyberbullying for years with fake accounts impersonating her and spreading misinformation and ...
S Mag
1 year ago

Zolisa Xaluva latest celebrity to fall victim to identity theft

While identity theft is a prosecutable offence in SA, the crime seems to be on the rise, especially on social media. The latest person to publicly ...
News
1 year ago

Blogger Musa Khawula back in court for 2021 attempted murder case

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula, who is currently behind bars over cyberbullying allegations, appeared in Fochville magistrate's court today over ...
News
2 months ago

Cyberbullying is on the rise

Controversial social media blogger Musa Khawula appeared in court on Tuesday over comments he made on his platform about businessman Zesimdumise "Ze" ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Baked beans and mayo - a salad?
Home Affairs deploys new tech at border for Easter Weekend