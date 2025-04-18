News

Pupils' dignity restored as toilets are revamped

Teacher wins competition to help her school

18 April 2025 - 07:58
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The basic education department identified 259 sanitation projects to be completed by the end of March 2025. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Murendeni Magaba is thrilled to be a winner – not of money or fame but of safe, clean toilet facilities for the pupils at her former primary school, where she now teaches.

Magaba, 32, was disheartened by the dismal state of the toilets at Maphuphe Primary School at Vhungwili village in Lwamondo, about 22km from Thohoyandou in Limpopo, when she returned there in 2023 to work as an assistant teacher.

And then she entered, and won, a competition whose prizes included a school toilet makeover. .

The refurbishment of the toilets was completed last month, and Magaba said she was over the moon that the children now have safe and hygienic toilets. “At least I gave back to the school that made me who I am today,” she said.

When Magaba was a pupil at the school, the children used pit toilets. When she returned there in 2023, the toilets had been modernised but were in a terrible condition.

The toilets did not flush, doors were broken or didn’t close properly and the pipes were leaking.

The children were scared of going to the toilets by themselves and would ask her to accompany them.

The dire state of the toilets worried her a lot, and then, one day, while on social media, she came across a Domestos “All Toilets Are Precious” pledge competition.

It was a national campaign calling on South Africans to take a stand against unsafe sanitation in schools. Magaba entered the competition on three social media platforms to stand a better chance of winning.

In her pledge for the competition, Magaba stood in solidarity with thousands of children who endure unsafe, unhygienic, and undignified toilets every day. Little did she know that she would be chosen as the winner in March 2024 and, a year later, the transformation of the school’s toilets is complete.

There are new doors, roofing, taps, proper plumbing, and additional urinals for the boys. For the pupils  at Maphuphe, the unhygienic, leaking, unsafe toilets are now a symbol of care, dignity, and possibility.

The school principal expressed his gratitude, the community celebrated, and parents rejoiced that their children finally had safe, functioning sanitation.

When asked how it felt to see the transformation, Magada couldn’t hold back her pride: “I was very happy. . A part of me truly feels like I’ve won in life.

I made a promise to myself that if I ever had the chance to help, I would. And I did.”

