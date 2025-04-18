News

Police put up R100,000 reward in theft from mortuary case

By TimesLIVE - 18 April 2025
The bodies of a baby and two men were illegally removed from a funeral parlour in Kuruman.
Northern Cape police are calling for information that can help solve the mysterious theft of three corpses — an infant and two men — from a mortuary last month. 

Two suspects assaulted and tied up a security guard in the early hours of March 17 from the Motheo Wa Bophelo funeral parlour.

Police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said detectives from the provincial serious and violent crimes unit are on the case and a reward of R100,000 is on offer from the SAPS to anyone who can assist with the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators and recovery of the bodies.

“All information will be handled confidentially and can be relayed to Lt-Col Doggy Magugu on 082-469-0578, the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or alternatively via the MySAPS app,” she said.

