Ntuzuma, one of Durban’s oldest townships, has many houses with flush toilets and standpipes in their yards – but since about 2021, no water has flowed through them.
The City of eThekwini sends water tankers to the area, but there is never enough water to go around, residents said.
Makhosazana Mbonambi, 62, grew up in the area, and when she was a child, there was water. But since 2013, the supply has been erratic, and since 2021, say residents, there has been no water at all.
Some families buy water from houses in nearby KwaMashu, while others have bought water tanks or use buckets to store water when it rains.
Mbonambi has to rush when the water tanker arrives, because there is not enough water for everyone.
“I really don’t understand why our ward councillor is failing to sort out water challenges in the area, because we are really suffering, she said. “Water is the only thing that we need. We have RDP houses with electricity, and our roads are in good condition. We only need water.”
ANC ward councillor Njabulo Ntuli said the whole ward has water challenges. “I am always engaging with the officials from the eThekwini municipality, trying to get a solution,” he said. “I often receive calls from community members complaining about water tankers not arriving on their street.”
Ntuzuma has taps, flushing toilets but no water since 2021
Families rely on water tankers, buy from other residents
Nonhlanhla Mthembu said she has given up waiting for the water tankers. Instead, she wakes up very early in the morning to fetch water from houses in KwaMashu. Whenever she can, she gives some money to the families who give her water.
“We are a family of nine living in the same house. I have to make sure that those going to school and work have water. “I don’t like to wait for the truck because it is inconsistent. Sometimes we wait for about a week.”
Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the increase in demand had led to water shortages in some areas.
She said the Ntuzuma pump station was being refurbished and would be completed this year.
Meanwhile, the city was buying 100 more water tankers to supplement its fleet of 174. In addition, the city had a contract with seven service providers for the supply of water.
In the long term, the uMkhomazi Dam would augment the city’s water supply and would be ready “in the next few years”, Sisilana said. – GroundUp
