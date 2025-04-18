News

IN PICS | Catholic trio nailed to crosses to re-enact Christ's crucifixion

By Adrian Portugal - 18 April 2025 - 17:25
Ruben Enaje was nailed to the cross in portrayal of Christ for the 36th time in an annual devotional display. Two other devotees joined him in re-enacting the crucifixion.
Ruben Enaje was nailed to the cross in portrayal of Christ for the 36th time in an annual devotional display. Two other devotees joined him in re-enacting the crucifixion.
Image: Lisa Marie David/Reuters

Christian devotees from the Philippines were nailed to a cross on Friday in a re-enactment of Jesus Christ's crucifixion in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Hundreds of Filipinos and foreign tourists flocked to the northern village of San Pedro Cutud in Pampanga province to witness Ruben Enaje nailed to the cross and portray Christ for the 36th time in an annual devotional display. Two other devotees joined him in re-enacting the crucifixion.

Actors dressed as Roman soldiers hammered Enaje's palms with two-inch nails. Ropes and fabric supported their bodies as they were raised on wooden crosses.

“The first five seconds were very painful. As time goes and the blood goes down, the pain numbs and I can stay on the cross longer,” Enaje, 64, said in an interview.

Ruben Enaje is nailed to the cross during his reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, in San Fernando, Philippines, on April 18 2025.
Ruben Enaje is nailed to the cross during his reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, in San Fernando, Philippines, on April 18 2025.
Image: Lisa Marie David/Reuters

About 80% of the Philippines' 110-million people identify as Roman Catholics. The rituals form part of Holy Week, which spans from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday and is one of the most sacred and solemn periods in the Philippines' religious calendar.

During Holy Week, some devotees flog their backs repeatedly with bamboo whips in an act of self-flagellation to seek penance and atonement. The Catholic Church has discouraged the practice, saying prayers and sincere repentance are enough to commemorate Lent.

Filipino Catholic Ruben Enaje kneels on the ground during his reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, in San Fernando, Philippines, on April 18 2025.
Filipino Catholic Ruben Enaje kneels on the ground during his reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, in San Fernando, Philippines, on April 18 2025.
Image: Lisa Marie David/Reuters
Filipino penitents lie on the ground while performing self-flagellation on Good Friday in Navotas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on April 18 2025.
Filipino penitents lie on the ground while performing self-flagellation on Good Friday in Navotas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on April 18 2025.
Image: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters
Filipino Catholic Ruben Enaje is carried by medical team after being nailed to the cross during his reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, in San Fernando, Philippines, on April 18 2025.
Filipino Catholic Ruben Enaje is carried by medical team after being nailed to the cross during his reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, in San Fernando, Philippines, on April 18 2025.
Image: Lisa Marie David/Reuters

Reuters

IN PICS | Inside the Grace Bible Church Good Friday service

Thousands of Grace Bible Church's congregants have gathered at Orlando Stadium in Soweto in celebration of Good Friday.
News
6 hours ago

15 Easter babies born in the Free State on Friday morning

The Free State health department welcomed 15 Easter babies on Friday morning, with the first delivered at Nala Hospital in Bothaville at 1.15am.
News
8 hours ago

Masike talks about his faith and Easter plans

Thokozani “TK” Masike is gearing up for the Easter celebrations as he reflects on his faith being an anchor in his young life.
S Mag
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Baked beans and mayo - a salad?
Home Affairs deploys new tech at border for Easter Weekend