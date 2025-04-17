Duma reiterated his call for law enforcement to take harsh action against drivers who ignore traffic rules over the Easter and Passover weekend.
Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock
Image: DOT
Two suspects were arrested thanks to new anti-crime technology used during a road safety campaign at Mariannhill toll plaza on the N3 near Durban on Thursday.
The KwaZulu-Natal transport department unveiled the new crime recognition software called Ummemezi Wezimoto. The software was developed by MTN to help law enforcement officers check outstanding traffic fines, summonses and warrants of arrests, among other functions.
MEC Siboniso Duma said it was used to arrest two suspects who had blended in with regular traffic during the multidisciplinary roadblock.
The department said other notable successes facilitated by the software included:
He added that more than 1,200 vehicles passed through Mariannhill toll plaza between 10am and 11am and more than 270 had been stopped and inspected between 8am and 11am.
Duma reiterated his call for law enforcement to take harsh action against drivers who ignore traffic rules over the Easter and Passover weekend.
“We have mandated our team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate to be firm,” he said.
Meanwhile, Busamed Hospital Group launched its own Easter weekend road safety and visibility campaign on the N3 after severe weather warnings. The private health-care group partnered with stakeholders including Rocket HEMS and N3 Toll Concession to encourage safer driving behaviour, offer health checks and provide support to motorists.
It noted road crashes were common during the Easter period, largely due to congested highways with thousands of travellers going to holiday destinations.
The number of people who died on the roads during the same period last year climbed to 335, which was 32.9% higher than the year before, while 50% of the accidents involved pedestrians.
Taryn Laas, Busamed Group marketing manager, said they hoped to reduce the number of incidents by reminding motorists to practise safe and responsible driving habits.
“The best deterrent to unsafe driving is often reminding motorists of the dangers. Visible road safety operations have proven effective in the past. Drivers tend to sit up, slow down and concentrate more on road conditions and actions of other drivers when there’s an elevated police, traffic and emergency response vehicle presence on busy roads up and down to the coast,” she said.
On Thursday the group, with partners including East Coast Radio, local tow-truck operators and CPF members, embarked on their first awareness campaign on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban, an exercise they will repeat on Monday.
TimesLIVE
