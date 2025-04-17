Security guards clash with WSU students on Mthatha campus

Security guards on Thursday clashed with students on the Mthatha campus amid a shutdown at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) after the fatal shooting of a student two days ago.
Eastern Cape South African Students' Congress co-ordinator Vuyo Tologu, speaking to TimesLIVE, shared videos of guards entering the KTC residence and students being pulled out of the building.
A video on social media also showed the guards being pelted with stones.
Classes were halted at the Mthatha campus after Sisonke Mbolekwa, who had wanted to become a teacher, was fatally shot on Tuesday, allegedly by a residence official during a protest over accommodation living conditions.
On Wednesday, the WSU council instructed management to place the official on precautionary suspension while the police investigate.
Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane on Thursday travelled to Tsepisong village in Matatiele to convey condolences to the Mbolekwa family.
“I am heartbroken by this loss. No parent should have to bury their child under such circumstances,” she said.
During her visit to WSU on Wednesday, Nkabane decried the “emergence of a new culture of weaponisation and militarisation”, and said the department will review safety protocols at universities.
Clarifying the initial confusion about his status on campus, the council said Mbolekwa was a registered student for 2023 and 2024. “Owing to lack of funding Sisonke could not yet register for 2025, but in March he paid the required minimum initial payment with the intention to register.”
Two students, Ntando Gqetywa and Lizwa Ndzumo, sustained minor injuries during the protest.
The WSU council, which held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, said the SRC had shared the grievances of the students, which relate to the conditions in some of the self-catering residences, including lack of appliances such as stoves, kettles and laundry equipment.
They also heard of earlier complaints about allegedly heavy-handed conduct of the security company employed by the university at the Mthatha campus during protests.
“Council took several resolutions for immediate implementation by executive management,” it said
“It was noted that in view of the lapse of the contract of the security company which operates at the Mthatha campus, and that the procurement process for the appointment of a new security company has been concluded, there should be no further renewals of the contract. The newly appointed security company should start immediately.”
The student demands about appliances were found to be legitimate. “Council mandated management to attend to them without delay. It was noted that progress has been made in delivering on some of these demands, but that due to procurement rules and availability of supply the process is delayed.”
The council said it would oversee “a process of dialogue aimed at the restoration of trust, student governance and discipline.”
This is a developing story
