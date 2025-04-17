Former Free State premier Ace Magashule has questioned whether the state fully understands the charges he and 17 co-accused face in the R255-million asbestos corruption case.
“Is the state also sure that they understand the counts?” he asked yesterday when the charges were read to him in the Free State high court in Bloemfontein.
The 90 charges, including fraud, corruption and money laundering, relate to the contract for the auditing and removal of asbestos from homes in the province that was awarded to Blackhead Consulting by the Free State department of human settlements, while Magashule was premier.
It is alleged that he participated in a kickback scheme involving funds from the project.
“From the onset, I publicly pleaded not guilty and I am formally doing so in court today,” Magashule said, confirming that he understood the charges against him.
The 18 accused, including Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota and tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi, all pleaded not guilty to the charges as the matter sat for pretrial on Wednesday.
Magashule and co-accused plead not guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering
Former Free State premier and co-accused appear at pretrial hearing
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Former Free State premier Ace Magashule has questioned whether the state fully understands the charges he and 17 co-accused face in the R255-million asbestos corruption case.
“Is the state also sure that they understand the counts?” he asked yesterday when the charges were read to him in the Free State high court in Bloemfontein.
The 90 charges, including fraud, corruption and money laundering, relate to the contract for the auditing and removal of asbestos from homes in the province that was awarded to Blackhead Consulting by the Free State department of human settlements, while Magashule was premier.
It is alleged that he participated in a kickback scheme involving funds from the project.
“From the onset, I publicly pleaded not guilty and I am formally doing so in court today,” Magashule said, confirming that he understood the charges against him.
The 18 accused, including Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota and tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi, all pleaded not guilty to the charges as the matter sat for pretrial on Wednesday.
'South Africans are going to know the truth' — Magashule
An area of contestation regarded the charges against Cholota.
Her lawyer, advocate Loyiso Makapela, told the court that some of them were withdrawn by the state, but they were still on the charge sheet.
Prosecutor Johann de Nysschen clarified that charges of money laundering against Cholota had been dropped. However, she still faces charges of fraud, theft and corruption.
Earlier, judge Soma Naidoo referred to a warrant of arrest that had been drafted but not served on Michelle Mpambani, one of the accused.
This was after Mpambani failed to appear in court on Tuesday. Her lawyer told the court that Mpabani was unwell and presented a medical certificate saying she was hospitalised until April 17.
.SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Sodi, Magashule and 19 others appear in court for asbestos trial
WATCH | Asbestos scam accused back in court, case ready for trial
WATCH | Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota's urgent application challenging arrest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos