Have you made contributions to the arts? Zakes Bantwini Foundation wants you in its board of directors

The Zakes Bantwini Foundation is looking for candidates who have made significant contributions to the arts and in the upliftment of impoverished communitiesto join their board of directors.
They must have a demonstrable commitment to fostering creativity and positive change in the society. Ideal nominees should possess a blend of leadership experience, expertise in their respective fields and a passion for empowering others through the arts.
The foundation, which is named after renowned musician, producer and philanthropist Zakes Bantwini is a non-profit dedicated to community service, with a specific focus on supporting the youth, women and people living with disabilities.
Bantwini is renowned for his contribution to the music industry and his unwavering commitment to giving back to the community. With a passion for social impact and a desire to make a difference in the lives of others, he established the foundation in 2020 to provide support, resources and opportunities to those in need.
To fulfill the oversight mandate and advance the foundation’s objectives, candidates must bring a diverse range of skills, knowledge and experience essential for overseeing a philanthropic foundation with a long-term vision.
Candidates should demonstrate leadership, integrity, transparency, responsibility, accountability, fairness and competence.
Submission requirements:
Candidates should submit the following:
• Your CV, along with a motivation letter explaining suitability for the board;
• A certified copy of their ID, as well as certified copies of academic qualifications (if any); and
• Proof of address (not older than six months)
Preference will be given to candidates who enhance diversity in skills, gender, youth and disability representation. The closing date for nominations is Tuesday April 22 , and appointments will be effected shortly thereafter.
Written nominations must be addressed to: The Interim Convenor, Ms Princess Sindiswa Metsing; email address: admin@zakesbantwinifoundation.com
SowetanLIVE
Have you made contributions to the arts? Zakes Bantwini Foundation wants you in its board of directors
Candidates should demonstrate a leadership of integrity, transparency, responsibility, accountability, fairness and competence
Image: KPaparazzi
The Zakes Bantwini Foundation is looking for candidates who have made significant contributions to the arts and in the upliftment of impoverished communitiesto join their board of directors.
They must have a demonstrable commitment to fostering creativity and positive change in the society. Ideal nominees should possess a blend of leadership experience, expertise in their respective fields and a passion for empowering others through the arts.
The foundation, which is named after renowned musician, producer and philanthropist Zakes Bantwini is a non-profit dedicated to community service, with a specific focus on supporting the youth, women and people living with disabilities.
Bantwini is renowned for his contribution to the music industry and his unwavering commitment to giving back to the community. With a passion for social impact and a desire to make a difference in the lives of others, he established the foundation in 2020 to provide support, resources and opportunities to those in need.
To fulfill the oversight mandate and advance the foundation’s objectives, candidates must bring a diverse range of skills, knowledge and experience essential for overseeing a philanthropic foundation with a long-term vision.
Candidates should demonstrate leadership, integrity, transparency, responsibility, accountability, fairness and competence.
Submission requirements:
Candidates should submit the following:
• Your CV, along with a motivation letter explaining suitability for the board;
• A certified copy of their ID, as well as certified copies of academic qualifications (if any); and
• Proof of address (not older than six months)
Preference will be given to candidates who enhance diversity in skills, gender, youth and disability representation. The closing date for nominations is Tuesday April 22 , and appointments will be effected shortly thereafter.
Written nominations must be addressed to: The Interim Convenor, Ms Princess Sindiswa Metsing; email address: admin@zakesbantwinifoundation.com
SowetanLIVE
Cricket development programme aims to produce new stars
Luthuli inquest told of apartheid-era collusion to protect perpetrators
POLL | Are celebrity marriages harder to maintain?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos