Crime in Hatfield has halved since CCTV rollout in May last year

17 April 2025 - 14:36
Vumacam took over full management of the Hatfied City Improvement District through one of its operations that offers clients off-site monitoring.
Nonprofit Hatfield City Improvement District (CID) has reported a 50% decrease in crime in the Pretoria suburb since partnering with video surveillance company Vumacam in May 2024.

Vumacam provides off-site monitoring and first line verification alerts. These alerts are integrated into the CID's control room, allowing swift responses by public and private security teams.

CID representative Lucas Luckhoff praised the initiative.

“The integration of Vumacam's cutting-edge technology into our surveillance operations has streamlined our processes and enhanced our ability to uphold safety and security within our community,” he said.

“We are proud to have joined forces with Vumacam as part of the broader SafeCity network, demonstrating our commitment to combating crime not only in our immediate vicinity but also across the Tshwane area. We are excited about the strides we have already made in the area and hope to broaden the scope of the project within the Tshwane area.”

Michael Varney, Vumacam’s chief commercial officer, highlighted the impact of their advanced technology, which includes 174 licence plate recognition cameras and 87 overview cameras in Hatfield.

Between August 2024 and March 2025, the system flagged 161,923 suspicious behaviour and 16,200 vehicle alerts. This led to 93 people being intercepted and questioned by police or private security.

Launched in Johannesburg in 2022, the SafeCity Initiative has expanded to Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Saldanha Bay. It’s a joint effort between public and private sectors aimed at reducing crime in urban spaces.

“Our behaviour-based algorithms have proven instrumental in preventing a range of serious crimes, from kidnapping to assault and theft, without compromising individual privacy rights,” Varney said.

“Through this initiative, we aim to provide peace of mind to our partners and the public, ensuring a safer environment for all.”

