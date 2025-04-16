More than 180 motorists have been arrested for driving under the influence in two weeks leading up to the Easter long weekend, when traffic volumes are expected to surge across the Western Cape.
The provincial mobility department said the 183 arrests between March 31 and April 13 highlighted a “deeply concerning reality” just days before Easter.
“The Easter period is traditionally marked by increased traffic volumes on Western Cape roads. We are calling on every road user to make responsible choices — whether you’re driving, walking, or cycling. One bad decision can have devastating consequences,” said mobility spokesperson Muneera Allie.
Allie said common causes of road incidents included driving under the influence, reckless and negligent driving, speeding, distracted driving and fatigue.
Traffic volumes are expected to peak on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning as travellers head to their holiday destinations. Monday is also expected to see high volumes of traffic as people return home.
“In preparing for the high travel period, the Western Cape government has offered free 10-point vehicle checks at various testing centres, providing drivers with an opportunity to have their vehicle’s fitness tested ahead of the peak travelling period,” said Allie.
The department has also implemented several proactive interventions to enhance road safety including the deployment of static and mobile traffic operations on major routes and public transport checks to ensure roadworthiness and driver fitness.
Western Cape braces for Easter traffic spike after 183 drunk driver arrests
Traffic expected to peak on Thursday, Friday and Monday
Image: Supplied
