Two teachers from Ennerdale school killed in car crash

By Ernest Mabuza - 16 April 2025 - 17:38
The two teachers aged 26 and 28 from Ennerdale Secondary School in Johannesburg had been reported missing at the weekend. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ Jaromír Chalabala

Two teachers from Ennerdale Secondary School in Johannesburg were killed in a car crash at the weekend, the Gauteng education department said on Wednesday.

The teachers had been reported missing at the weekend.

“Their deaths have now been linked to a fatal motor vehicle accident on Saturday,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

“According to information, the accident occurred on Saturday morning on the R28 near the Lenasia turn-off in Jachtfontein.”

One of the two vehicles involved in the crash reportedly had three occupants. Two of the three were the teachers. They were declared dead on the scene.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation by police.”

TimesLIVE

