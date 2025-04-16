"The (R20,000) is part of an alleged R500,000 gratification demanded for the victim to qualify for the extension of a lease agreement. According to information, the R20,000 paid on Wednesday followed a R40,000 payment in February and was equally shared between the suspects," said Nkosi.
Two councillors in court over corruption charges
Image: Supplied
Two members of the mayoral council (MMCs) in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, are expected to appear in court on Thursday after their arrest on charges of corruption.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi said the councillors aged 54 and 55 were arrested at the Witbank Dam by the Middelburg-based Serious Corruption shortly after they allegedly received R20,000 in gratification.
"The (R20,000) is part of an alleged R500,000 gratification demanded for the victim to qualify for the extension of a lease agreement. According to information, the R20,000 paid on Wednesday followed a R40,000 payment in February and was equally shared between the suspects," said Nkosi.
"The R20,000 that was paid on Wednesday was recovered. Two luxury vehicles used during the commission of crime were seized."
Provincial head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Nico Gerber welcomed the arrest. "We will at no stage allow people, regardless of their positions, to enrich themselves at the expense of the community. Honest business people are forced to pay bribes to ensure that they can contribute to job creation and employment," he said.
"Officials who form part of ensuring economic growth abuse their positions to benefit themselves. As the Hawks, we will never stop to eradicate corruption in whatever form. This should send a stern warning to officials."
They will appear in the Emalahleni magistrate's court.
