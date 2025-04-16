The long arm of the law put the brakes on three men who allegedly stole a bus stop shelter and were spotted dragging it away in the early hours of Wednesday in Cape Town.
Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers were alerted at 3.30am about property being vandalised and stolen in Lotus River.
“Law enforcement officers responded and when they arrived at the location on Old Strandfontein Road in the vicinity of Lotus River, they saw a bus shelter being dragged by three male suspects,” he said.
“They attempted to flee but were quickly caught.”
Dyason said further investigation revealed the suspects were in possession of housebreaking tools.
The trio were arrested and taken to Grassy Park police station facing charges of malicious damage to property and possession of housebreaking implements.
TimesLIVE
Trio stopped in their tracks after 'stealing bus shelter' in Cape Town
Image: Supplied
The long arm of the law put the brakes on three men who allegedly stole a bus stop shelter and were spotted dragging it away in the early hours of Wednesday in Cape Town.
Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers were alerted at 3.30am about property being vandalised and stolen in Lotus River.
“Law enforcement officers responded and when they arrived at the location on Old Strandfontein Road in the vicinity of Lotus River, they saw a bus shelter being dragged by three male suspects,” he said.
“They attempted to flee but were quickly caught.”
Dyason said further investigation revealed the suspects were in possession of housebreaking tools.
The trio were arrested and taken to Grassy Park police station facing charges of malicious damage to property and possession of housebreaking implements.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos