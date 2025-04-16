Former Free State premier and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he is ready to take the stand in the Bloemfontein high court to respond in the multimillion-rand asbestos tender corruption case.
Magashule, with 17 co-accused including businessman Edwin Sodi face corruption and money laundering charges related to a R255m asbestos eradication tender.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Magashule maintained his innocence and said he would plead not guilty.
“I’ve never taken a cent from the state or from any business-person,” he said.
“Once I get into the box you’ll know why this happened. I’m excited, I’ve been waiting for this moment. I’m confident there’s no case. It’s going to be an interesting case.
“I’ve always said we are ready and that’s why it’s raining. Let’s let the heavens fall and justice be done. I hope South Africans and the world will know the truth and I’m happy the case has started. We’ve always said we are ready and justice delayed is justice denied.”
The trial, which began on Tuesday, will resume on Wednesday with Magashule taking the stand. Sodi has already pleaded not guilty.
“ We might call people who have said a lot of things about us in the Zondo commission or anywhere. We might have to call them into the box,” said Magashule.
The case dates to 2014 when the Free State government awarded a tender to Sodi's Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Trading to remove asbestos roofing from 300,000 houses, which never happened.
Magashule, who was premier at the time, is accused of participating in a kickback scheme involving funds from the project.
He was suspended by the ANC after he refused to step aside from his party leadership position, instead sending a suspension letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa. He was later expelled for refusing to publicly apologise and withdraw his letter of suspension.
TimesLIVE
'South Africans are going to know the truth' — Magashule
Image: SUPPLIED
