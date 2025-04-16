News

Rainfall expected to ease off in most parts of SA in time for Easter weekend

Temperatures 'will remain cool to warm throughout the holiday'

By TimesLIVE - 16 April 2025 - 17:44
The weather service says temperatures will remain cool to warm throughout the long weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thvideo

Cloudy and cold conditions with heavy rains and thundershowers persist in the east on Wednesday, affecting KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, where a warning of disruptive rainfall has been issued to enable the public to plan.

Most of the southwestern interior is enjoying pleasant weather, said the SA Weather Service in its update on Wednesday afternoon.

It said Easter was traditionally a time for travelling long distances and advised travellers to always remain aware of the weather.

The service said rainfall will start to ease off in most parts of the country, with isolated showers and thundershowers still expected in places over the northeastern parts on Thursday, with light showers and rain along the east and southeast coast.

“A surface trough, supported by an upper-air trough, will be situated over the western interior on Sunday, resulting in isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the western interior, and the southern and southeastern parts of the country on Sunday and Monday.”

The weather service said temperatures will remain cool to warm throughout the long weekend.

TimesLIVE

