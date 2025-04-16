News

Putco to operate about 500 buses for ZCC’s Easter pilgrimage

16 April 2025 - 13:31
The ZCC headquarters in Moria, where its followers flock annually over the Easter weekend. File photo.
The ZCC headquarters in Moria, where its followers flock annually over the Easter weekend. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/City Press/Leon Sadiki

Putco will operate about 500 buses for Zion Christian Church’s (ZCC) Easter pilgrimage to the Moria holy city in Limpopo.

This will mark the return of a significant religious event after a five-year break due to Covid-19.

While Putco used to operate about 800 buses for the pilgrimage in previous years, it said this year’s event will follow “a phased approach.”

The vehicles assigned to the ZCC Moria operation “will be from Putco’s new bus fleet, equipped with new-generation features designed to enhance safety and comfort for passengers,” Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said.

Putco has also upgraded its technology, with its Monitoring Control Centre now equipped to live-track buses using advanced GPS tracking and live-feed cameras. 

“This will ensure a smooth journey and allow for early warning alerts and quick response to any unusual situation on the road.”

Xulu said the operation will start in the early hours of Friday as buses depart from various parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga, returning on Monday.

A significant increase in traffic volume is expected over the Easter weekend as people travel for the holidays.

TimesLIVE

Men suspected of torching 51 Putco buses remanded in custody

The two men arrested in connection with the torching of 51 Putco buses had their case postponed to February 6 in the Mdutjane magistrate's court on ...
News
2 months ago

Two arrested for the burning of Putco buses

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the burning of 51 Putco buses in Mpumalanga, police have said.
News
2 months ago

IN PICS | 47 Putco buses burnt at four depots across Mpumalanga

Two Putco employees were injured during an attack at four depots in Mpumalanga where a total of 47 buses were set alight on Monday.
News
2 months ago

'Putco bus burnings appear to have been well orchestrated': Police

Police said suspects wearing black clothes and balaclavas assaulted security guards and burnt buses at three depots in Kwamhlanga and Siyabuswa.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Baked beans and mayo - a salad?
Home Affairs deploys new tech at border for Easter Weekend