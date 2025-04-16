Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says any pupil found to be involved in gang-related activities will be suspended immediately and face formal disciplinary action.
This comes after two incidents believed to be related to gang violence resulted in two pupils attacked at Thetha and Vulanindlela secondary schools.
According to Chiloane, the latest incident occurred on Wednesday morning, when a physical altercation broke out between four pupils at Vulanindlela. During the chaos, he said, a Grade 11 pupil was stabbed and rushed to a clinic. "A grade 10 suspect was swiftly apprehended by school patrollers and is now in police custody," he said.
Pupils who take part in gangs will face DC, suspension – MEC
Matome said there was also issue at Thetha after an off-campus stabbing incident involving a pupil and a known gang member on Friday, 11 April.
He said gang members reportedly returned to the school on Monday in what appears to be a retaliation attack to target the same pupil, prompting a major safety scare. “Indeed, we unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and gang-related activity on and around school premises,” said Chiloane.
We are committed to ensuring that our schools remain safe spaces for learning and development. Any learner found to be involved in gang-related violence will be suspended with immediate effect and subjected to formal disciplinary proceedings.”
While no fatalities have been reported in the fights that happened at school, teaching and learning have been disrupted, not only at the affected schools but also at nearby primary schools, he said.
Chiloane also said the school governing bodies (SGBs) of Thetha and Vulanindlela were actively working to identify those responsible and will enforce strict disciplinary action in line with departmental policy.
He also called on parents, guardians, and community members to support the department’s efforts to safeguard schools and promote positive behaviour.
