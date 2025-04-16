"Ours is to ensure that the charges are scrapped and we have been in contact with NPA and we are awaiting the NPA to make a decision," said Fanta's spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile
MECs can't order prosecution how to do its work – NPA
Authority responds to call to drop murder charge against woman who attacked her daughter's 'rapist'
Image: 123RF
The Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says they do not take instruction to prosecute from the MECs.
This comes after social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta's office confirmed to Sowetan that she had sent a letter to the NPA calling for the withdrawal of charges for a mother who killed a man who had allegedly raped her disabled daughter.
"Ours is to ensure that the charges are scrapped and we have been in contact with NPA and we are awaiting the NPA to make a decision," said Fanta's spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile
However, NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said any new decisions made in relation with the case will be shared with the family before the public.
"The matter is proceeding on May 5 in Cacadu magistrates' court. Any new developments will be communicated with the accused person and family of the deceased before it is made public. The NPA does not take instructions to prosecute or not from MECs," he said.
This follows a growing wave of public support urging that the murder charge be dropped, with Fanta leading the call. Fanta described the woman’s actions as a “desperate attempt to protect her child from a violent predator” .
MEC's spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile said the department sent the letter to the NPA and awaiting the verdict on whether they will continue to charge the woman or not. He also mentioned that the family was currently receiving counselling from the department.
"The daughter and mother are receiving continued psychological support from the department and the daughter has been placed in a place of safety," said Zuzile.
Zuzile added that even when the NPA continues to prosecute the mother, they will proceed to advocate for the withdrawal of her charges.
Police said on April 5 that the 44-year-old mother did not find her 20-year-old speech-challenged daughter at home. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Cpt Yolisa Mgolodela said the mother received information that the 65-year-old deceased was seen going to the house with her daughter.
She said the woman went to the man's house and found them getting dressed.
"She asked her daughter what was happening and she pointed to her private parts. The mother allegedly started assaulting [the man]. Community members also allegedly assisted the mother in the assault," said Mgolodela.
The alleged rapist died from the injuries sustained from the beating. The woman was arrested and charged with murder.
