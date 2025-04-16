Former Isidingo actor Don Mlangeni-Nawa has died at age 65.
The Mlangeni-Nawa family confirmed the news in a statement released on Wednesday.
“It is with deep heartbreak that we share the passing of our beloved father, Don Mlangeni-Nawa, on 16 April 2025.
“He was the heart of our family, a loving father, brother and friend. To the world, he was a gifted and respected actor whose presence lit up every stage and screen he graced,” read the statement.
While his role as Zebedee Matabane on Isidingo cemented his legendary status in the industry, Mlangeni-Nawa had also left an indelible mark through his other complex roles such as Zakhe in Hlala kwabafileyo. He went on to also dazzle audiences in productions such as The Throne and Sgudi Snaysi.
Sowetan spoke to a fellow actor, Sipho Mbele, who said they had received the news of Mlangeni’s passing on his WhatsApp number.
Legendary actor Don Mlangeni-Nawa dies
Image: Supplied
“I am feeling sad because this is someone I learnt a lot from. From his days on Hlala kwabafileyo and other TV shows. He would even call me and tell me how well I am doing in my roles and motivate me.
“Me becoming close to him and connecting over our language [IsiNdebele] was a dream come true. I grew up watching him and I would aspire to be like him. It is truly unbelievable,” said Mbele, who has worked on the Komkhulu production alongside Mlangeni-Nawa.
His family has said they will share the details of his memorial and burial services.
SowetanLIVE
