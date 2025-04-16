The department's Steve Mabona confirmed to Sowetan on Wednesday that the man is their employee.
Gauteng education confirms man caught on video harassing woman is a teacher
The Gauteng department of education says the man caught on a video in a taxi allegedly sexually harassing a woman who was close to tears as he told him and other men to stop is indeed a teacher and they are investigating his conduct.
The man was captured in a video that went viral when he was seen with other men touching a woman passenger who kept pleading with them not to touch her.
Social media users outed the man as Lungelo Biyela, a grade 4 teacher at Centurion Primary School.
