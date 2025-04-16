“We have been saying we need to have a system with a legal framework that will tell us who's doing what and where. No-one in this country knows how many religious leaders we have, how many churches we have, where they are, what is happening there.”
CRL Rights Commission calls for monitoring of abuse in churches
There is behaviour in church that is unbecoming, inappropriate and sometimes even indecent'
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
The Commission for the Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has raised concerns about the absence of effective oversight mechanisms for religious leaders in churches.
Recent incidents, including the acquittal of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso on rape charges, have raised questions about the alleged abuses of power by religious leaders.
Briefing the media on Tuesday, chair Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva questioned who was responsible for monitoring and preventing inappropriate behaviour in churches.
“There are behaviours that are unbecoming, inappropriate, unsuitable, sometimes even indecent, that happen within churches,” she said. “Who is monitoring that? Who is making sure that those things don't happen?”
Mkhwanazi-Xaluva highlighted that there is no comprehensive data on the number of religious leaders, churches and their activities. She said a system with a legal framework is necessary to track and address misconduct within churches.
“We have been saying we need to have a system with a legal framework that will tell us who's doing what and where. No-one in this country knows how many religious leaders we have, how many churches we have, where they are, what is happening there.”
To tackle these concerns, the commission has established an independent section 22 committee, led by religious and cultural expert Prof Musa Xulu. The committee's objectives include developing strategies to curb spiritual transgressions and abuses of people's beliefs.
“We are asking that they come up with mechanisms to deal with issues in the religious sector, especially promoting and protecting the rights of the Christian believer, while ensuring that religious freedom is maintained in line with the constitution.
“They’ll make recommendations for a legal and/or legislative framework aimed at promoting peer review mechanisms in the religious sector.”
She said the committee will comprise religious leaders and will operate independently, with the commission serving as secretariat.
“This committee will be run by religious leaders themselves and not by the CRL Rights Commission.”
TimesLIVE
