Anger as WSU questions credentials of man fatally shot at Mthatha campus

"WSU management strongly condemns all forms of violence and disruption that place the lives and safety of our staff and students at risk.
"We urge all students to use established internal channels to responsibly and peacefully communicate grievances and concerns."
The statement was criticised for its lack of empathy and transparency.
Banda Baza, a concerned Facebook user, expressed frustration over the tone of the message.
“What a poorly penned statement by WSU management. It lacks facts, empathy and accountability. The purpose of the statement is clearly defensive and running away from taking accountability. While there are students who were shot at by the employee, there's no mention of such. Instead, they want to make it seem like the life of the employee who had a gun was more important than other lives,” said Baza.
Sive Bhele said: “I’m shocked the institution's statement prioritises and justifies the actions of the surviving official over acknowledging the student who lost his/her life.”
Sinoxolo MaGatyeni Felele commented, “Haibo, the statement is deeply disappointing and lacks the empathy the tragedy deserves. Someone lost their life and many were traumatised yet there’s no mention of condolences or emotional support. I hope the university can show more care and empathy moving forward, specially towards the students and families affected.”
The university's post quickly gained traction, accumulating more than 1,000 comments and more than 600 shares.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Nobantu Gadana, sharing updates on SABC News, said: "The police are conducting a preliminary investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.
"We managed to get into the crime scene quite late in the afternoon as students would not allow us to get closer.
"Before we entered the student campus, police met with the SRC leadership. This was to engage with them and clarify we want to restore order on the campus."
She confirmed a deployment of public order police in response to threats from students to block the N2.
TimesLIVE
Anger as WSU questions credentials of man fatally shot at Mthatha campus
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Walter Sisulu University (WSU) is facing a backlash over its comments about the fatal shooting during unrest at its Mthatha campus.
The statement, posted on the university’s Facebook page, asserted the individual who lost their life was not a registered student or staff member.
The response has sparked outrage among students and the wider community, with some accusing the university of downplaying the situation.
WSU said: "Disturbingly, during the course of the protest, a group of people and students forcefully entered a staff member's on-campus residence. In the violent incident, the staff member’s wife sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical care in hospital. The staff member and his young children had to be rescued by police. Precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of other staff members who reside on campus.
"Two students also sustained minor injuries during the incident. They were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.
"Tragically, a third person lost their life during the home invasion. The individual is not a registered student or staff member of the university. Authorities are working to determine the identity of the deceased and the reason for their involvement in the incident.
"WSU management strongly condemns all forms of violence and disruption that place the lives and safety of our staff and students at risk.
"We urge all students to use established internal channels to responsibly and peacefully communicate grievances and concerns."
The statement was criticised for its lack of empathy and transparency.
Banda Baza, a concerned Facebook user, expressed frustration over the tone of the message.
“What a poorly penned statement by WSU management. It lacks facts, empathy and accountability. The purpose of the statement is clearly defensive and running away from taking accountability. While there are students who were shot at by the employee, there's no mention of such. Instead, they want to make it seem like the life of the employee who had a gun was more important than other lives,” said Baza.
Sive Bhele said: “I’m shocked the institution's statement prioritises and justifies the actions of the surviving official over acknowledging the student who lost his/her life.”
Sinoxolo MaGatyeni Felele commented, “Haibo, the statement is deeply disappointing and lacks the empathy the tragedy deserves. Someone lost their life and many were traumatised yet there’s no mention of condolences or emotional support. I hope the university can show more care and empathy moving forward, specially towards the students and families affected.”
The university's post quickly gained traction, accumulating more than 1,000 comments and more than 600 shares.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Nobantu Gadana, sharing updates on SABC News, said: "The police are conducting a preliminary investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.
"We managed to get into the crime scene quite late in the afternoon as students would not allow us to get closer.
"Before we entered the student campus, police met with the SRC leadership. This was to engage with them and clarify we want to restore order on the campus."
She confirmed a deployment of public order police in response to threats from students to block the N2.
TimesLIVE
No NSFAS payment, no food for students
BREAKING | Staff member shoots four students at WSU
‘I wrote exams on an empty stomach and it’s painful’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos