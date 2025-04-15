News

WATCH LIVE | Sodi, Magashule and 19 others appear in court for asbestos trial

By SOWETANLIVE - 15 April 2025 - 10:29

Asbestos case back in court and ready for trial

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, businessman Edwin Sodi, former human settlements director-general Thabani Zulu and 18 others are appearing at the Free State High Court on Tuesday for the multimillion-rand asbestos roof removal scandal.

They are facing charges of corruption and money laundering.

