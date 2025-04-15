South Africa’s influenza season has begun and has arrived earlier than expected, prompting the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to urge the public to protect themselves by getting the flu vaccine.
The NICD said the flu season started in the week of March 24, four weeks earlier than last year, and marks the earliest start to the flu season since 2010, based on pneumonia surveillance in public hospitals.
“This early start doesn’t mean this year’s flu season will be more severe than in previous years, but it means now is the time to protect yourself and your loved ones by getting the flu vaccine,” the NICD said.
The seasonal influenza vaccine is available at public health clinics and through private health-care providers, including general practitioners and pharmacies.
“Though the vaccine is most effective when given before the season starts, it is not too late to get vaccinated. Protection develops about two weeks after vaccination and annual vaccination is needed as flu viruses change over time and protection does not last from one year to the next.”
Vulnerable people urged to get vaccine as flu season starts early
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto
Flu symptoms for most people are mild and resolved in a few days, but for some, influenza could lead to severe illness, hospitalisation or even death.
Those most at risk include:
The NICD encouraged these groups to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to seek medical care early if they developed flu symptoms.
TimesLIVE
