Two businessmen kidnapped at car rental firm rescued within hours in Midrand: Police

15 April 2025 - 11:12
Large sums of money was withdrawn from their bank accounts. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

Two businessmen were rescued by the Gauteng police's anti-kidnapping task team within hours after they were allegedly hijacked and kidnapped in Midrand on Monday. 

“The two men were hijacked by a group of criminals driving a silver/grey Hyundai i10 on the premises of a car rental company,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

They were taken into the bush along the R21, and forced to hand over their bank cards and pins. “The kidnappers then began withdrawing large sums of money from their bank accounts,” Mathe said.

A multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team was alerted and immediately mobilised.

“The two male victims were found in dense bushes and rescued. Their hijacked SUV Range Rover was later recovered in Thembisa,” said Mathe.

She assured the nation that police have the necessary expertise to rescue victims of kidnappings and urged friends, family and bystanders to immediately alert the police when they become aware of any crime, including an active kidnapping.

“We also encourage citizens to be more vigilant and alert of their surroundings and report suspicious activities.”

She said a manhunt has been launched for the kidnappers, who evaded arrest and are said to be using a Hyundai i10 to commit their crimes.

“Citizens are urged to be alert and those who have information are encouraged to come forward to assist police investigations.”

