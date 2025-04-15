Rand Water will carry out two urgent maintenance operations on their infrastructure over two weeks next month, which will impact some of Johannesburg Water’s systems, the city advises.
Residents may experience poor pressure to no water during the maintenance period, Joburg Water said.
The maintenance, scheduled to take place from May 2 to 16, will be conducted on the Palmiet pump station and will affect:
- Sandton systems: Alexander Park reservoir; South Hills tower; Randjieslaagte reservoir and Linksfield reservoirs.
- Midrand systems: Rabie Ridge reservoir; Grand Central tower; President Park tower; Erand reservoir and Country View reservoir.
Joburg Water said it will make arrangements for alternative water supply at strategic points within the residential areas. However, residents are encouraged to store water in preparation for the maintenance.
Full recovery of the systems will take several days after maintenance has been completed.
Reservoirs need to first build capacity after being empty.
Sandton, Midrand to be impacted by Rand Water repairs to pump station
Image: Antonio Muchave
