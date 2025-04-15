'Rehab' still open after addict murder

Mashile was admitted to the centre on March 9.
The North West department of social development has confirmed that a “rehabilitation centre” where a man was allegedly assaulted to death three days into his admission is operating illegally and that they have not yet closed it.
John Mashile, 30, died last month after allegedly being beaten by staff from the Church of Christ in Maboloka.
Allegations are that Mashile was trying to escape at the time he was beaten to death.
Petrus Siko, spokesperson for the North West department of social development, said the church has not been shut down because the department is seeking legal advice on how to proceed.
Image: Supplied
“The church is not registered as a treatment centre in terms of the Prevention of, and Treatment for, Substance Abuse Act 70 of 2008,” said Siko.
“It claims to offer spiritual services to clients, but it is not a recognised treatment centre. The matter has been referred to our legal unit for further management and intervention.”
Mashile, originally from Mpumalanga, died just three days after being admitted to the church.
The deceased’s uncle Lazarus Mashile said his nephew struggled with drug addiction for years and had been using crystal meth for more than a decade. He had repeatedly tried to quit but this time he was determined to get clean, he said.
“He worked in road maintenance and asked his employer to save part of his salary each month so he could eventually go to rehab,” said Lazarus.
Mashile was admitted to the centre on March 9.
Just three days later, on March 12, the family was notified that Mashile had been rushed to a clinic. Later that day, they were told he had died.
“The postmortem showed he had bite marks and other injuries from before the day he died.
“The church gave us R10,000 for the burial,” said Lazarus.
Katlego Maila, 30, Tebogo Morale, 25, Kopano Makwela, 24, Kgomotso Koma, 30, Tshepang Makwela, 25, Tumelo Sengwani, 27, and Joseph Chauke, 26, were later arrested and charged with Mashile’s murder and assault.
Thabiso Tjine, the church's representative, said the incident happened outside of their premises.
"We know the suspects because they are also part of the people we are helping. We have taken responsibility of the situation because the family of Mashile had entrusted us with their child.
"The clients usually assault one another as they come from different backgrounds and this usually happens with the new comers because they are still intoxicated," he said.
Tjine also denied that they're operating illegally.
North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said Mashile was allegedly trying to escape from the premises when he was assaulted.
“Though initial reports suggested Mashile was killed by members of the public, it later emerged that the individuals who allegedly assaulted and killed him were staff at the church,” Mokgwabone said.
He added that police were also investigating allegations that other individuals admitted at the centre may have been subjected to similar abuse.
Siko admitted that the department has no record of how many such unregistered centres are operating in the province.
“We only get to know about them when something goes wrong. Many of them pose as churches, and it is only after a crisis that we realise they are providing unregulated treatment services,” he said.
“These unregistered centres pose serious risks to clients, including treatment failure, severe drug reactions, drug resistance and, in cases like this, even death. It is crucial that all treatment facilities be properly registered and operate within the law.”
