No more overtime for healthcare worker who bagged R110m jackpot

A healthcare worker who has claimed R110m in Powerball jackpot winnings says she will finally take time off to rest from long, demanding shifts.

“Many of us are burnt out but we work extra hours just to make ends meet. Now, I can finally take time off to rest,” she said.

The regular participant in National Lottery games said she will be securing the basics for her family.

“A home and a car — but also, I want to enjoy some of life’s simple pleasures. I’ve never been able to take my children on a holiday, so that’s definitely on my list. Nothing over the top, we’ll start with a trip to Durban,” she said.

Ithuba said the winning ticket was purchased through the FNB app with a R30 wager using the quick pick selection method for last Tuesday's draw.

The winner described the surreal moment when she realised she had won the jackpot: “I saw a message from FNB about winning, but I didn’t immediately comprehend it.

“Then I started receiving calls from an 087 number, but I ignored them, like I always do. The caller was persistent for a few days, and when I finally answered, it was the bank notifying me that I had won the PowerBall jackpot!”

Despite the exciting news, she admitted it took a few days for the reality to fully set in.

Nervous but grateful, she said claiming her winnings marks the beginning of a new chapter — one she plans to navigate with gratitude, caution and purpose.

She said the win brings new meaning to her upcoming birthday.

“I’ve never had a real birthday party, just small lunches. This year will be different. I won’t tell anyone, but I’ll know deep down that I’m celebrating something much bigger — a transformation that I only ever dreamt of.”

The woman shared that a portion of the money will go towards her children's education. She also expressed her intention to safeguard her winnings and make wise financial decisions with the support of Ithuba’s financial advisory services.

“I want to preserve this wealth and make smart choices, so I’ll be using the financial counselling.”

She has no intention of retiring.

“Healthcare work isn’t just a job you resign from, it’s a calling. I’ll continue working, but now I’ll do it for the love of it, not because I have to.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“We’re overjoyed that our biggest PowerBall winner of the year has come forward. We are even more excited that this win has gone to someone who has dedicated her own life to serving others for so long. We wish her and her loved ones nothing but success and happiness in this exciting new chapter.”

TimesLIVE