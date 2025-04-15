News

Joburg scientist's murder: Mom emotionally broken, daughter battling to cope, says uncle

Case postponed due to power failure

15 April 2025 - 13:37
The bail application of Cecil Kekana, who allegedly murdered his scientist wife Dorcas Lekganyane , has been postponed due to a power outage at the Alexandra magistrate’s court.
The bail application of Cecil Kekana, who allegedly murdered his scientist wife Dorcas Lekganyane , has been postponed due to a power outage at the Alexandra magistrate’s court.

The mother of a Joburg scientist who was allegedly killed by her husband has been left so broken by her murder that the family has agreed that she stop attending the court case for now.

This is according to the uncle of Dorcas “Didi” Lekganyane, who died after being stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her husband, Cecil Kekana, who tried to take his own life afterwards but survived. According to Dr Robert Lekganyane, they also don't know what to say to Lekganyane's four-year-old daughter, who is always asking about the whereabouts of her mother.

Speaking outside Alexander magistrate's court this morning, Robert said Lekganyane's mother and granddaughter were not coping with her death. 

“The child is always asking us about her mother; we don't even know what to say. Didi's mother is broken emotionally. We have even decided that she should only come to court once the matter reaches trial,” he said.

Lekganyane was murdered at her Bramley home last July.

She and her husband were found by their domestic worker at their home. Kekana was allegedly found in the same room unconscious, after overdosing on medication.

On Tuesday morning, Kekana was expected to apply for bail, which he had previously abandoned.

In February, during a court appearance where the matter was to be finalised before being taken to the high court for trial, Kekana stated his intention to apply for bail based on new facts.

However, the matter was postponed this morning due to a power outage.

He is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Robert said they were worried that the number of postponements was delaying the process of justice.

“There was the appearance of July, September, November then it was February and then it was Friday leading to today.

“Today, postponement is on the government, the court relies on electricity and without it, they cannot do anything. The more they delay, the more chances for the case to be corrupted,” he said.

Kekana will be back in court on April 24.

WATCH | Cecil Kekana, man accused of Didi Lekganyane's murder, abandons bail

Cecil Kekana, the man accused of murdering his scientist wife Dorcas “Didi” Lekganyane has abandoned his bail application without giving reasons. ...
News
8 months ago

Didi Lekganyane's husband set to apply for bail

Cecil Kekana, the man accused of murdering his scientist wife Dorcas “Didi” Lekganyane was expected to apply for bail at the Alexandra Magistrate ...
News
8 months ago

Slain Didi once opened assault case against husband, Cecil Kekana

The man arrested for the murder of scientist Dorcas “Didi” Lekganyane has had a brush with the law before for allegedly psychically assaulting his ...
News
8 months ago

'I waited for Didi's call but it was not coming through'

Just hours before scientist Dorcas Lekganyane, who was named among the Top 200 young people in SA a few weeks ago, was killed, she and her sister had ...
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Baked beans and mayo - a salad?
Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate