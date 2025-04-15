On Tuesday morning, Kekana was expected to apply for bail, which he had previously abandoned.
In February, during a court appearance where the matter was to be finalised before being taken to the high court for trial, Kekana stated his intention to apply for bail based on new facts.
However, the matter was postponed this morning due to a power outage.
He is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Robert said they were worried that the number of postponements was delaying the process of justice.
“There was the appearance of July, September, November then it was February and then it was Friday leading to today.
“Today, postponement is on the government, the court relies on electricity and without it, they cannot do anything. The more they delay, the more chances for the case to be corrupted,” he said.
Kekana will be back in court on April 24.
Joburg scientist's murder: Mom emotionally broken, daughter battling to cope, says uncle
Case postponed due to power failure
The mother of a Joburg scientist who was allegedly killed by her husband has been left so broken by her murder that the family has agreed that she stop attending the court case for now.
This is according to the uncle of Dorcas “Didi” Lekganyane, who died after being stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her husband, Cecil Kekana, who tried to take his own life afterwards but survived. According to Dr Robert Lekganyane, they also don't know what to say to Lekganyane's four-year-old daughter, who is always asking about the whereabouts of her mother.
Speaking outside Alexander magistrate's court this morning, Robert said Lekganyane's mother and granddaughter were not coping with her death.
“The child is always asking us about her mother; we don't even know what to say. Didi's mother is broken emotionally. We have even decided that she should only come to court once the matter reaches trial,” he said.
Lekganyane was murdered at her Bramley home last July.
She and her husband were found by their domestic worker at their home. Kekana was allegedly found in the same room unconscious, after overdosing on medication.
On Tuesday morning, Kekana was expected to apply for bail, which he had previously abandoned.
In February, during a court appearance where the matter was to be finalised before being taken to the high court for trial, Kekana stated his intention to apply for bail based on new facts.
However, the matter was postponed this morning due to a power outage.
He is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Robert said they were worried that the number of postponements was delaying the process of justice.
“There was the appearance of July, September, November then it was February and then it was Friday leading to today.
“Today, postponement is on the government, the court relies on electricity and without it, they cannot do anything. The more they delay, the more chances for the case to be corrupted,” he said.
Kekana will be back in court on April 24.
WATCH | Cecil Kekana, man accused of Didi Lekganyane's murder, abandons bail
Didi Lekganyane's husband set to apply for bail
Slain Didi once opened assault case against husband, Cecil Kekana
'I waited for Didi's call but it was not coming through'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos