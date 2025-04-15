Luthuli inquest told of apartheid-era collusion to protect perpetrators

He said the state would present evidence showing that Luthuli had injuries and bruising on his arms and hands, inconsistent with being hit by a train but more consistent with “defensive injuries”.
He said the state had procured all the original documents but had not been able to locate any of the original witnesses, some of whom had died.
However, experts had reconstructed the scene and would testify about the probabilities of Luthuli having been hit by a train using “science and mathematics” and would also provide a “simulation”, which would focus on inherent improbabilities in the evidence at the initial inquest.
The court would also hear from Luthuli’s relatives, including his daughter Dr Albertina Luthuli and colleagues in the ANC, about his life and the harassment and persecution he endured at the hands of apartheid security agencies.
Medical evidence would be that the injuries Luthuli sustained could not have been caused by the impact of a moving train.
“For example, the court heard that the body was flung following an impact with a train. But from the postmortem report, there were no findings on the skin of the torso, or the lower limbs, which could favour that notion.”
The reopening of the inquest was approved by the then-minister of justice Ronald Lamola after receiving recommendations from advocate Elaine Harrison, the KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions.
In a statement the Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation, representing the family, welcomed the reopening of the inquest, saying it marked a “significant milestone in the pursuit of truth and justice” for the family.
“For the past 14 months, representatives from the Luthuli family have been working closely with a highly dedicated team at the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that this crucial phase of the inquest proceeds with diligence and transparency,” the statement read.
The family and the community of Groutville had been actively engaged in the process, providing support and information where necessary, and advocating for a full and fair accounting of the events leading to Luthuli’s death.
“It is the sincere hope of the family – particularly his two remaining daughters, Dr Albertina Luthuli, 93, and ambassador Thandeka Luthuli-Gcabashe,90, – that the truth regarding their father’s death will finally be made public.
“For them, it is a matter of closure and justice; a deeply personal hope to put this matter to rest within their lifetimes.”
The inquest is set to run until May 16.
Luthuli inquest told of apartheid-era collusion to protect perpetrators
State will present evidence to show ANC leader's 'defensive injuries' not consistent with being hit by a train
Image: Darren Stewart
Self-declared Hani family 'head' blasted for attacking ANC for using Hani's name for 'self-enrichment'
