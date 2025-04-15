He said the incident demanded collective action.
“We are here in the spirit of the district development model because incidents like these require the combined efforts of all of government and all of society,” he said.
According to the City of Johannesburg, the tuck shop was shut down last week by the city’s environmental health department after the circulation of a video showing a ward councillor reporting a suspected food poisoning case in the area on April 5.
City spokesperson Virgil James said the department took immediate action to prevent further harm to the community.
Hlabisa urged communities to remain vigilant and play an active role in ensuring children’s safety.
“Government plays a crucial role, but we also urge communities to take shared responsibility. We must protect all children and work together to create safer, healthier environments,” he said.
At least 22 children died from eating contaminated foods last year, with 890 cases reported between September and November across all provinces. Many of these were in schools, leading to a temporary halt of sales at school tuck shops.
Hlabisa calls for tighter spaza shop regulations after boy allegedly poisoned by snacks
Image: Cogta department
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has called for reinforced health and safety compliance at spaza shops after a suspected food poisoning incident of an eight-year-old boy.
The boy is being treated in an intensive care unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
The child is alleged to have consumed contaminated snacks from a tuck shop in Mapetla, Soweto.
The incident has sparked outrage and concern about the safety of goods sold by informal retail outlets.
Hlabisa visited the patient in hospital this week, where he was briefed by medical staff about the boy’s condition.
After the visit Hlabisa said: “We are here on humanitarian grounds to stand in solidarity with this young boy and his family during this difficult time. It was our sincere hope such incidents of poisoning would never happen again.”
