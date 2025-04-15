Former PAC leader Luthando Mbinda has been convicted of fraud to the value of R995,670 by the specialised commercial crimes court in Bellville, Cape Town.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani said the conviction, handed down on Monday, comes after Mbinda handed himself over to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team on April 9 2021.
“His two accomplices were also arrested and appeared in the same court, where they were released on a warning. It was reported that on March 13 2019 Mbinda went to First National Bank (FNB) to open two accounts in the name of LR Mbinda trading as Azania 2019,” said Hani.
“Mbinda then requested parliament's finance department that money owed to the PAC be transferred to the newly opened FNB accounts and not the existing ABSA accounts on record for the party at parliament. The total amount received in the FNB accounts from parliament between March 22 2019 and April 4 2019 was R995,670.”
Mbinda opened the accounts nearly two years after being expelled from the PAC in June 2017. The PAC and parliament suffered financial loss as a result of the fraudulent actions.
Hani said Mbinda was found not guilty of money laundering charges. Charges were withdrawn against his two co-accused.
The case was postponed to June 24 for sentencing.
Expelled former PAC leader Luthando Mbinda convicted of fraud
Image: Moeletsi Mabe
