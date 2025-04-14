The Johannesburg High Court on Monday dismissed objections raised by Cosas Four murder accused Ephraim Mfalapitsa and Christiaan Rorich to charges of crimes against humanity of murder and crimes against humanity of apartheid.
The proceedings involve the prosecution of the accused arising from the deaths of Eustice Madikela, Peter Matabane (Ntshingo Mataboge) and Fanyana Nhlapo and the serious injury of Zandile Musi on February 15 1982.
The four were allegedly lured to a mine in Krugersdorp that was rigged with explosives by Mfalapitsa, under the guise that they were to receive military training. Once there, the explosives were allegedly detonated, killing three of them, while Musi escaped with serious injuries.
The state indicted the two accused for, among other charges, crimes against humanity of murder and crimes against humanity of apartheid. The two accused had raised an objection contending that the crimes against humanity charges had lapsed in terms of the statute of limitations, claiming they cannot be pursued because the alleged offences occurred more than 20 years ago.
The state argued that crimes against humanity were part and parcel of South African law and not subject to any statute of limitation.
“The NPA, in collaboration with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) remains committed in its mission to deliver justice to the victims of apartheid era crimes and has, in the past three years focused on reopening and pursuing priority cases by enhancing its internal capacity and processes to drive progress in cases emanating from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
Crimes against humanity charges stand against Cosas 4 murder accused
