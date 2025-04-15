Centurion residents cry foul after 12-day power outage

Power outages in Centurion, Tshwane, which have gone on for 12 days, are threatening people's jobs, have bankrupted businesses, and driven frustrated residents to the streets.
Areas including Rooihuiskraal, Heuweloord, Monavoni, Amberfield, Eldoraigne, Celtisdal and Wierdapark have been without electricity since a substation exploded on April 3.
The city of Tshwane said the areas were plunged into darkness after a fire at Brakfontein substation.
Farhah Yacob, who runs a car wash and a fast food business in Wierdapark, said the outage has forced her to dig deep into her life savings and she has now used them up. She said she had informed her four employees that she would have to cut their salaries to keep the business operational.
“It is either that or we close shop. I have used all the money I have saved for rainy days. I spend R200 on fuel every day and R150 every second day because my freezer is small and it does not freeze everything, it only freezes at the bottom so I place ice on top so that everything can freeze. The additional cost is killing me,” she said.
Yacob said the rotten food that she had to throw away and the loss she incurred is estimated at R30,000. “That's a huge loss for me... but there is nothing I can do.”
Student Nokubonga Masanabo said the power outage is costing her money she does not have. “I had to throw away food because it was starting to rot. I cannot study at night and I have to take a cold shower.”
Community representative Mosima Mathe said they were also starting to experience crime. “There are houses where there were attempted burglaries because criminals take advantage of the dark. It was bad because even those who use solar, their solar was useless because of the bad weather.”
Manhattan Estate residential manager Patrick Maluleka said the whole thing has been frustrating. “We always receive calls from tenants who seek an update about electricity. And at the gate people can no longer use their fingerprints to gain entry, they have to call now,” he said.
Centurion residents cry foul after 12-day power outage
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Power outages in Centurion, Tshwane, which have gone on for 12 days, are threatening people's jobs, have bankrupted businesses, and driven frustrated residents to the streets.
Areas including Rooihuiskraal, Heuweloord, Monavoni, Amberfield, Eldoraigne, Celtisdal and Wierdapark have been without electricity since a substation exploded on April 3.
The city of Tshwane said the areas were plunged into darkness after a fire at Brakfontein substation.
Farhah Yacob, who runs a car wash and a fast food business in Wierdapark, said the outage has forced her to dig deep into her life savings and she has now used them up. She said she had informed her four employees that she would have to cut their salaries to keep the business operational.
“It is either that or we close shop. I have used all the money I have saved for rainy days. I spend R200 on fuel every day and R150 every second day because my freezer is small and it does not freeze everything, it only freezes at the bottom so I place ice on top so that everything can freeze. The additional cost is killing me,” she said.
Yacob said the rotten food that she had to throw away and the loss she incurred is estimated at R30,000. “That's a huge loss for me... but there is nothing I can do.”
Student Nokubonga Masanabo said the power outage is costing her money she does not have. “I had to throw away food because it was starting to rot. I cannot study at night and I have to take a cold shower.”
Community representative Mosima Mathe said they were also starting to experience crime. “There are houses where there were attempted burglaries because criminals take advantage of the dark. It was bad because even those who use solar, their solar was useless because of the bad weather.”
Manhattan Estate residential manager Patrick Maluleka said the whole thing has been frustrating. “We always receive calls from tenants who seek an update about electricity. And at the gate people can no longer use their fingerprints to gain entry, they have to call now,” he said.
City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said technicians were almost at the final stages of their repair work.
“The team is continuing to work about the clock to restore power despite facing significant challenges due to the severity of the damage caused to the equipment, which was custom-made for the substation.
“So far, five of the eight panels on the Southern Board have passed the rigorous equipment tests that have been conducted by the team as part of the tedious commissioning process. This process is meant to ensure that all components function correctly and safely before the system is operationalised,” Mashigo said.
SowetanLIVE
City power suspends services in Alexandra after technician assaulted by protesting residents
WATCH | Confusion over presidential working group to tackle Joburg's collapsing infrastructure and services
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya tables first self-funded budget since 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos